Report: Four-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Collapsed Sewer Pipe

The City of Harare is investigating an incident in which a four (4) year old boy passed away after falling into a collapsed concrete sewer line in Parkview this morning.

He was swept away and his body was recovered at our Crowborough Sewerage Works, about 4 kilometres away.

The boy’s father apparently works for the City of Harare.

Engineers who visited the place where the boy fell into the sewer line said the concrete line appeared to have collapsed a long time ago due to gas pressures but went unreported.

Some residents were now using the sewer water to irrigate their crops around the area.

City of Harare spokesperson Stanley Gama confirmed the tragic incident.

“To the family we say, kindly accept our heartfelt sympathies for the loss. We are saddened to learn of the tragic loss. The City of Harare will do all it can to assist the family during the bereavement.

“We urge residents to report any cases of sewer bursts for prompt responses and action to repair,” said Gama.

