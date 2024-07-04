Tanzania Launches High-Speed Trains Amid Zimbabwe’s Infrastructure Challenges

By A Correspondent

Ready for its debut, Tanzania ushers in a new era of high-speed rail with the launch of the Dar es Salaam to Morogoro service.

This route slashes travel time from 4 hours to just 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The sleek new trains featured in the photograph are set to operate on the Dar es Salaam to Dodoma route starting July 25.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe is grappling with old and inefficient rail infrastructure.

