Both ED and Chiwenga Avoid Greeting Nick Mangwana

Government spokesman Nick Mangwana has been visibly skipped by both Emmerson Mnangagwa and deputy Constantino Chiwenga for public greets, sparking speculation all may not be well in the cockpit. VIDEO

Hahaha 🤣 something is definitely happening to @nickmangwana , watch this video closely, it is more clearer, both Genroll Chiwenga aka Munoremara & ED aka Vene snubbed him & greeted @shackyworld …. @ZimDaily 😜😂 pic.twitter.com/PECqrTa0Vl — LynneM 💕💝💎 (@LynneStactia) July 5, 2024

