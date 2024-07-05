Dismembered Body Found Floating in Mazowe Dam

Mazowe, Zimbabwe – By Trueman Mhutse | Authorities have launched an investigation into a suspected ritual murder after a body was found floating in the Mazowe Dam on Monday, missing several body parts.

Mazowe Dam

Gruesome Discovery:

The body, which had some parts mutilated, was discovered with a stone tied to its waist using a rope. However, the stone was not heavy enough to keep the body submerged. Upon closer examination, it was found that the victim had a stab wound on the chest, and notably, the facial skin and private parts were missing.

Police Statement:

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi provided details of the case, confirming the police’s suspicions of a ritualistic killing. “The stone was attached to the waist with a rope, and the man had a stab wound on the chest. Additionally, the man’s facial skin and private parts were missing,” he said.

Investigation Underway:

The police are treating the case with the utmost urgency due to the nature of the injuries and the suspected motive behind the murder. Forensic teams are working to gather more evidence from the scene, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death and the time it occurred.

Appeal for Information:

Commissioner Nyathi has called upon the public to assist with any information that might lead to the identification of the victim or the perpetrators. “We urge anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and report it to the nearest police station. Your cooperation is crucial in solving this case,” he emphasized.

Community Reaction:

The discovery has shocked the local community, with residents expressing fear and concern over the nature of the crime. Local leaders have urged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Next Steps:

The police are continuing their investigation, focusing on gathering forensic evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. They hope that public cooperation will lead to a breakthrough in the case.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

