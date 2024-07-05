Read Mnangagwa’s Statement Below Carefully, Zanu PF Leader Not Going Anywhere

Spread the love



Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Today, we celebrate the commissioning of the Mutare Teachers College Fruit Juice and Water Processing Plant. This facility has a production capacity of 2000 litres per hour, producing juices from baobab, guava, pineapple, mango, and loquat, as well as bottled water.

This project will employ 60 permanent and 200 contract workers, with another 2000 households supplying raw materials. Future plans include producing baobab powder, seed cake, and seed oil.

Together, we are creating jobs and boosting our economy for a sustainable future.

Zimbabwe #MutareTeachersCollege

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...