Read Mnangagwa’s Statement Below Carefully, Zanu PF Leader Not Going Anywhere
5 July 2024
Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
Today, we celebrate the commissioning of the Mutare Teachers College Fruit Juice and Water Processing Plant. This facility has a production capacity of 2000 litres per hour, producing juices from baobab, guava, pineapple, mango, and loquat, as well as bottled water.
This project will employ 60 permanent and 200 contract workers, with another 2000 households supplying raw materials. Future plans include producing baobab powder, seed cake, and seed oil.
Together, we are creating jobs and boosting our economy for a sustainable future.