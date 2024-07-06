Preacher Urges Zimbabweans To Openly Tell Mnangagwa Of His Failures

By A Correspondent| Controversial preacher, Apostle Talent Chiwenga has advised Zimbabweans that they are allowed by the constitution to tell and label President Emmerson Mnangagwa a failure.

Chiwenga’s message comes amidst a climate where the Mnangagwa administration is aggressively restricting freedoms of expression and association, threatening severe repercussions for dissenting voices.

Recently, 78 opposition members were imprisoned for peacefully gathering in the troubled southern African country, which has endured decades of misrule.

President Mnangagwa and his officials have been issuing stern warnings against individuals contemplating peaceful protests.

