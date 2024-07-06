Pride of Africa Asia Pacific Awards 2024

Celebrating Excellence at the Pride of Africa Asia Pacific Awards 2024

By Showbiz Reporter | The 11th anniversary of Appreciate Africa Network and the 10th edition of the Pride of Africa Asia Pacific Awards marked a momentous occasion filled with celebrations and recognition of outstanding achievements. This year’s event, which saw a record-breaking 118 nominees from 29 African countries residing in 9 Asia Pacific nations, captivated a distinguished audience of over 13 African Ambassadors, 11 Ambassadors’ spouses, and over 70 embassy representatives from more than 20 African embassies in China, alongside esteemed 250 Chinese and African business leaders.

Founded by Zimbabwean Dr. Samantha Sibanda on June 29, 2013, the event stands as a testament to her personal journey as an MBA student in China, where she faced adversity and prejudice. Driven by a passion to educate others about the true essence of Africa and its people, Dr. Sibanda founded the awards to showcase Africa’s capabilities, qualifications, and the potential for true partnerships that benefit everyone involved. In her speech, Dr. Sibanda stated, “We refuse to wait for external validation; it is time for us to shine the spotlight on our own achievements. By standing together, supporting each other, and fostering a sense of unity, we can change the narrative and earn the respect we deserve globally.”

The award ceremony featured 30 categories honoring excellence in diplomacy, business, the arts, youth development, media, and more. Notably, this year introduced the Female Ambassador Achievement award, recognizing the contributions of African female ambassadors in China, with esteemed awardees including Republic of Guinea’s Ambassador H.E. Aminata Koita, Ambassador of Mozambique H.E. Maria Gustave, and Ambassador of Sao Tome H.E. Isabel Domingos. Ambassador Martin Mpana, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps from the Republic of Cameroon, was also lauded for his exceptional leadership among African Ambassadors in China.

Ambassador Ibrahim Syllia of Senegal received applause for his pivotal role as co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), showcasing his efforts in strengthening the Africa-China relationship. Additionally, 13 diplomats from various embassies were commended for their dedicated service during the ceremony.

The presence of Mr. T. Muranga, Charge d’Affaires of the Zimbabwe Embassy, added a touch of Zimbabwean pride to the event, further highlighting the nation’s strong representation. Five talented Zimbabwean recipients stood out among the award winners, showcasing their remarkable accomplishments and talents, including Garikai Kashitiku for Diplomacy & Governance, Bridget Mutambirwa for Outstanding Achievement in Media & Communication, Fortune Nyabeze for the Health & Fitness Award, Gerald DJ Gerrybeats for the Entertainment award, and Falcon Kakodzi for Performing Arts. Supporting performances by Maxwel Chiungwe and Simbarashe (Da-MC) Chikonye added to the vibrant celebration of Zimbabwean talent.

As the applause echoed through the halls, the Africa Pride Asia Pacific Awards 2024 not only recognized individual excellence but also underscored the collective talent and resilience of the Zimbabwean community. These exceptional individuals have not only brought honor to themselves but have also enhanced Zimbabwe’s global presence, embodying the nation’s spirit of ingenuity and achievement.

