VAR Ruins Crunch Tie

Spread the love

CONMEBOL have officially confirmed that VAR made a mistake last night not awarding penalty for Brazil against Colombia in the 42nd minute of the game for a foul on Vinícius Junior.

Var incorrectly confirmed the field decision after not being able to identify that the defender does not touch the ball before recklessly tackling Vinícius. The referee did not observe the action and VAR analyzed wrong angles of the action.

Real Madrid News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...