The Return Of Steve Komphela
7 July 2024
By Martin Changachirere
Mamelodi Sundowns today welcomed Steve Komphela who will serve as Senior Coach and will assist Manqoba Mngqithi and the Technical Team.
Steve Komphela said, “I am very excited to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns where I was always inspired and treated with respect and love. I am committed to contributing to the Club achieving its goals in South Africa and on the African Continent.”
Mamelodi Sundowns is currently training in South Africa for the upcoming season and will be leaving in a few days to Austria as part of its pre season preparations.