Victims Of Makoni Accident Identified

Remains of people who were burnt beyond recognition in a bus fire incident in Makoni district last month have been identified through DNA and handed over to relatives for burial.

The event took place this Friday at Rusape General Hospital where a memorial service for the deceased was held.

The names of the victims are Bradley Mukwane, Winnie Chiremba, Gladys Gumiro, Agnes Miti, Annie Miti, Margret Mupangabure, Viola Nyambabvu and Juliet Nyamapfeni.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief Director of Civil Protection, Mr Jonathan Nkomo who revealed that the DNA tests were done at a local university.

Mutasa Central Legislator, Honourable Innocent Benza whose constituency is home to the bereaved families thanked the government and President Emmerson Mnangagwa for ensuring local universities are able to conduct DNA tests.

The families of the deceased expressed appreciation for the assistance rendered by the government.

The accident happened when a Passion Link Bus caught fire along Gandanzara Road on the 16th of June.

ZBC News

