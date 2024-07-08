Biden Says Not Resigning Till God Tells Me

President Biden Declares Only “Lord Almighty” Could Convince Him to End Re-election Bid.

U.S Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about election results in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

In a rare primetime interview aimed at addressing rising concerns within his own party, US President Joe Biden asserted that only the “Lord Almighty” could persuade him to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Speaking to ABC News on Friday, Biden also declined calls to publicly release results of a cognitive test to reassure voters of his fitness for another term.

“I have a cognitive test every single day. Every day I have that test—everything I do [is a test],” Biden told interviewer George Stephanopoulos.

At 81 years old, Biden faces growing pressure from some Democratic officials and donors to step aside for a younger candidate, especially following a lackluster debate performance against Donald Trump last week. Despite this, Biden firmly rejected the idea, attributing his poor showing to exhaustion and a “bad cold.”

“I don’t think anybody’s more qualified to be president or win this race than me,” Biden stated, dismissing the notion that his age and health could hinder his campaign.

Throughout the interview, Stephanopoulos repeatedly questioned Biden on his capacity to serve another term. In response, Biden appeared more composed than during the debate but still exhibited a weak and occasionally hoarse voice.

Biden’s interview contrasted sharply with his spirited appearance at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, earlier on Friday. Addressing the crowd, Biden acknowledged the fallout from his debate performance. “Ever since then, there’s been a lot of speculation. What’s Joe going to do?” he said.

“Here’s my answer. I am running and going to win again,” Biden declared, as supporters in the key battleground state cheered.

The president’s renewed determination to seek re-election underscores the challenges facing the Democratic Party as it navigates concerns about leadership and electability heading into the 2024 election.- Agencies/ABC

