Copperbelt Bus Overturns Between Colesburg and Bloemfontein On Way To Zim

Spread the love

By Dorrothy Moyo | In a tragic incident this morning, a Copperbelt bus traveling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe has overturned between Colesburg and Bloemfontein. The incident was reported by the watchdog page, Road Watch.

The details of the accident are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that the bus, which was carrying several passengers, lost control and overturned, causing significant disruptions on the route. Emergency services are on the scene, and efforts are underway to assist the injured and clear the wreckage.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, and authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. Passengers and their families are advised to stay tuned for updates and contact relevant authorities for more information.

Road Watch has urged motorists to exercise caution while traveling in the area, as the accident site is still active and may cause delays.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic event, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...