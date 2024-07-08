Dutch Masters Shine

Turkey gave everything but this time it wasn’t quite enough.

Samet Akaydin gave them a deserved first-half lead, heading home Arda Güler’s delicious cross from the right, the assist of the month.

They were so close to going two goals up, only for Wout Weghorst of all people to deny Kaan Ayhan from six yards. Then they tired.

Weghorst then forced a corner that led to Stefan De Vrij’s equaliser, before Mert Müldür stopped Cody Gakpo from tapping home a dangerous Denzel Dumfries cross … but only by diverting the ball into the net himself.

Turkey had chances to equalise, Bart Verbruggen making a late point-blank wonder save from Semih Kılıçsoy, but they couldn’t find another goal to save themselves.

They’ve lit up this tournament with some gloriously entertaining football, and on another day maybe this match would have gone their way.

But it’s the Dutch who set up a semi-final against England, after digging themselves out of trouble with a thrilling second-half fightback. Even better than Turkey’s game with Austria? Maybe. Perhaps!

The Guardian

