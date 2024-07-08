“Even Here In Malawi They Don’t Know Winky D”

Winky D: Local Hero or International Star? A Critical Examination.

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | The debate over Winky D’s status as an international artist continues to rage, with opinions starkly divided. A recent comment by Morella Antonio has reignited the conversation, arguing that Winky D is virtually unknown outside Zimbabwe, with no presence in clubs, radio stations, or public places across Europe and America. Antonio’s perspective suggests that Winky D’s popularity is confined to Zimbabwean communities, even when he tours internationally.







Morella Antonio’s Argument:

Lack of Airplay and Public Presence: Antonio claims that none of Winky D’s songs are played in European or American clubs, radio stations, or public spaces. This assertion challenges the notion of Winky D’s international fame, suggesting his music doesn’t reach mainstream audiences abroad. Diaspora Events: According to Antonio, when Winky D tours Europe, he performs primarily at events organized by the Zimbabwean diaspora. This implies that his fanbase outside Zimbabwe consists mainly of expatriates rather than a broader international audience. Comparison to Other Genres: Antonio highlights the popularity of Afro Beats and Amapiano in international music scenes, contrasting this with Winky D’s perceived lack of presence. He references Rozalla Miller’s hit “Everybody’s Free” as the last notable international success by a Zimbabwean artist, underscoring a long gap in global recognition for Zimbabwean musicians.



Counterpoints and Broader Perspective:

While Morella Antonio’s comments reflect a certain viewpoint, it’s essential to consider the broader context of Winky D’s career and achievements:

International Awards and Recognition: Winky D has received several prestigious awards, such as Best Male Artist (Southern Africa) at the AFRIMA 2022 and Best Dancehall Artist at the 2020 African Entertainment Awards USA. These accolades indicate recognition beyond Zimbabwe’s borders. Global Reach of Music Platforms: In the digital age, music consumption is not limited to radio play or club hits. Winky D’s music is accessible on global platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, reaching audiences worldwide who might not be accounted for in traditional metrics. Cultural Influence: Winky D’s music often addresses social and political issues, resonating with listeners globally who appreciate his message and artistry. His influence extends beyond mere entertainment, contributing to a deeper cultural exchange. Diaspora Support: While performing at diaspora events might seem limiting, it also highlights the strong connection Winky D maintains with Zimbabweans abroad. This support base can serve as a springboard for broader international engagement.





The debate over Winky D’s status as a local versus international artist is complex and multifaceted. Morella Antonio’s points reflect certain realities of the global music industry, where mainstream success can be elusive for many artists. However, Winky D’s achievements, international awards, and the availability of his music on global platforms suggest a more nuanced picture.

Ultimately, the measure of an artist’s success and influence cannot be confined to airplay statistics or the venues they perform in. Winky D’s impact, both within and outside Zimbabwe, speaks to a broader cultural significance that transcends traditional boundaries, making him a notable figure on the world music stage despite differing opinions.- ZimEye

