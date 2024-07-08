Richard Tsvangirai Walks In Dad’s Footsteps

Source : Richard Tsvangirai Norton MP

This morning, I attended a Roman Catholic fundraising gathering for Holy Sprit Church.

I thanked the church for playing a crucial role in terms of maintaining the moral fabric and spearheading development projects such as the St. Padres polyclonic, which has proven to be a game changer in terms of providing quality healthcare services in Norton.

I also took the opportunity to outline some of the development plans for our town, in particular the water projects.

Lastly, I emphasised the issue of unity towards development, and last but not least, I reinforced my resolve to address some of the challenges that the community is facing.

