Watch Mnangagwa Unleashing Thugs On Chiwenga

Political Reporter- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has unleashed party youths on his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, to block him from contesting in the succession race.
Munyaradzi Machacha, the Zanu PF political commissar, Monday chanted anti-Chiwenga slogans at a party meeting in Harare, making it clear that Mnangagwa is going nowhere.
This is despite Mnangagwa’s last week hinting that he was stepping down in 2028.
It was widely believed that Mnangagwa would be succeeded by his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.
The two reportedly made a gentleman’s agreement in 2017, when Chiwenga helped Mnangagwa oust the late President Robert Mugabe in a military coup, that Chiwenga would take over in 2028.
Through his spokesperson, George Charamba, Mnangagwa last week conveyed that he is currently serving his second and final term.