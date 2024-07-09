Break-In At Another Mnangagwa Minister Cousin’s Offices

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Unknown intruders have broken into the Deputy Tourism minister, Tongai Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) offices in central Harare.

According to a local private daily, the break-in happened Monday night.

Mnangagwa confirmed the break-in, saying the suspects had gained entry through the ceiling. He said:

We are still searching if they took anything. We have police at the scene right now.

This incident comes just two weeks after a security breach and fire incident at the home of Tongai Mnangagwa’s cousin, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, who is the Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion and the son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...