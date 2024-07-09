Mwonzora Barred From Walking In Bulawayo

Spread the love

Police last Saturday barred the MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora, from conducting a walkabout in Bulawayo.

He had planned to lead his delegation, visiting Nkulumane Complex, Sekusile and Cowdray Park on 6 July to interact with traders and provide residents with the MDC-T programme of action.

In a prohibition order signed by the Nkulumane district commanding officer, Chief Superintendent Chrispen Kapita, the police cited lack of manpower for the ban.

Mwonzora convened a hasty presser at the Royal Hotel Media Centre where he condemned the walkabout ban.

“We made an application for a walkabout in five districts and the police barred me and only allowed us to hold a meeting at the (party) headquarters (in Bulawayo),” Mwonzora told journalists at the news conference.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...