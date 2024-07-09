Revealed: Why Mnangagwa Calls Self Munhumutapa

By A Correspondent

In recent remarks by former Tourism Minister Engineer Walter Mzembi, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s political maneuvering has come under scrutiny. Mzembi characterizes Mnangagwa as a shrewd operator, questioning the sincerity of his recent statements regarding retirement plans.

Mnangagwa’s assertion that he intends to adhere to constitutional term limits and retire by 2028 was met with skepticism by Mzembi, who dismissed it as a calculated public relations move. Mzembi expressed his doubts in a post on X, stating:

“Announcing that he will abide by the Constitution and serve his two terms and retire by 2028 is a very good PR Stunt by ED.

But we all know that cunning individuals often have hidden agendas waiting for the right moment to reveal their true intentions!”

Mzembi’s criticism gained traction when Mnangagwa referred to himself as “Munhumutapa,” an ancient title for the rulers of the Kingdom of Zimbabwe. Mzembi interpreted this self-reference critically, stating:

“His script was flowing smoothly until he punctuated it by referring to himself as Munhumutapa! Munhumutapas are Kings; they die in office.”

Mzembi’s commentary underscores broader concerns about Mnangagwa’s political ambitions and the public’s trust in his statements.

The comparison to historical figures like Munhumutapa invokes a narrative of entrenched leadership and potential reluctance to relinquish power.

As Mnangagwa navigates the complexities of public perception and political strategy, scrutiny from figures like Walter Mzembi serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in leadership.

The use of historical titles and promises of retirement are weighed against the backdrop of Zimbabwe’s political landscape, where trust and credibility are pivotal in shaping the country’s future.

This analysis highlights the ongoing dialogue surrounding Mnangagwa’s tenure and the implications of his declarations on Zimbabwe’s political trajectory.

