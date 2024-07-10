Advocate Nelson Chamisa Pays Tribute to Veteran Lawyer

Tinashe Sambiri

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has paid tribute to the late veteran lawyer Sternford Moyo in a heartfelt statement.

On Tuesday Advocate Chamisa wrote on Facebook :

“A GIANT HAS DEPARTED… Today, we laid to rest Sternford Moyo (68), an illustrious lawyer and the first African to serve as president of the International Bar Association (IBA). He was chairman and senior partner at Scanlen and Holderness.

Sternford Moyo was a titan in legal circles, renowned for his formidable legal intellect, inspiring achievements, and enduring influence. He stood unwaveringly for values, integrity, and human dignity.

We give all glory to God for such a special gift. RIP great leader!”

