Gate Charges For Bosso, DeMbare Clash Revealed

The gate charges for the second installment of the Battle of Zimbabwe between Dynamos and Highlanders have been revealed.

The Castle Lager Premiership matchday 18 encounter is scheduled for Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The two giants renew their rivalry at the iconic venue for the first time since 2019.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The cheapest ticket is going for $5 for the rest of the ground.

The VIP ticket has been pegged at $10, while the VVIP entry charge is at $20.

Meanwhile, Dynamos’ preparations have been rocked by chaos after players refused to train, citing outstanding bonuses.

Some players are owed signing on fees, while winning bonuses have been scarce this season.

