No Freedom For Chimombe, Mpofu

A man from Domboshava who allegedly raped and robbed women whom he lured using non-existent jobs has been nabbed and arraigned before a Harare magistrate.

25-year-old Willard Kudakwashe Jonifati, who advertised fake jobs on a WhatsApp group and took advantage of women who showed interest in the jobs, ran out of luck when he was nabbed for rape and robbery.

It is alleged that he used the same modus operandi on two of his victims who reported him to the police.

The court heard that he would lure his victims to secluded areas where he repeatedly raped them before robbing the women of cash and valuables.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Meanwhile, in another case, Tedius Mhungira aged 35 is facing charges of armed robbery after breaking into a safe at a local company, stealing over US$200 000.

The accused allegedly threatened to shoot the security guard manning the premises before breaking into the office where he and his alleged accomplices who are still at large stole the cash.

He was remanded in custody pending trial.

In another case, fraud accused businessmen, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu remain in custody pending the finalisation of their bail hearing.

The pair is accused of fraud involving more than US$7 million they received from the government to buy goats for the Presidential Goat Scheme.

ZBC News

