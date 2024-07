Shots Fired At Mnangagwa’s Hellensville House

Shots were fired after thieves broke into President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s private residence in the exclusive Hellensville neighbourhood in Harare on July 6.

It is the third break-in targeting the Mnangagwa family in just two weeks after similar incidents at the home of his son and deputy finance minister David Mnangagwa, and at the office of his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa, the deputy tourism minister.

