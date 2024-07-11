Epworth Woman Found Dead At Roadport

By Crime and Courts Reporter- An Overspill, Epworth woman was found dead in a toilet at Roadport.

The late Janet Bangwayo had just arrived from South Africa when she visited the toilet.

The state media reports that her body was first seen by patrons who were at a food court and wanted to use the toilet.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said :

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman at Roadport.

“The body was collected and taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem”.

