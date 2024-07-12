Govt Plans to Shut Down Several NGOs

By Farai D Hove | Harare – In a controversial move, the government has announced plans to shut down several Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) across the country unless they comply with stringent regulatory requirements by the end of next month. This sweeping action targets some 240 Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) deemed non-compliant with the mandates of the PVO Act (Chapter 17:05).

The Registrar of PVOs, Mr. Tawanda Zimhunga, expressed grave concerns over the non-compliance of many registered PVOs with the operational expectations outlined in the Act. “The Registrar of PVOs has noted with concern that a number of registered Private Voluntary Organisations are not complying with the prescribed expectations of their operations,” Zimhunga stated.

Section 15 of the PVO Act mandates that PVOs must provide audited financial statements, annual activity reports, and other returns to the PVO Registrar annually. In light of widespread non-compliance, the Registrar has issued an ultimatum for these organizations to present current activity reports and audited financial statements by August 30, 2024, or face deregistration as per Section 10(c) of the Act.

The government’s move has sparked significant concern among civil society and international observers, who fear the potential shutdown could cripple vital community services and undermine civil liberties. The targeted organizations include prominent names such as the Howard Mission/Salvation Army, the Musasa Project, Action Aid, the Young Men’s Christian Association, and Mercy Corps.

Organizations that fail to meet the compliance deadline are urged to approach the Department of Social Development’s offices across the country. The Registrar’s office has specified that these PVOs must provide up-to-date information on their executive board members, physical addresses, contact details, audited financial statements, activity reports, and where applicable, links to websites and social media pages detailing their activities.

The stringent enforcement aims to ensure transparency and accountability within the NGO sector. However, critics argue that this move could be an attempt to stifle dissent and reduce the influence of independent organizations. The Registrar’s office has made available a list of non-compliant organizations and urged them to rectify their status promptly.

This regulatory crackdown includes high-profile organizations such as the Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (ZNNP+), the Accelerated Development Initiative, Life Care International, FACT, the Bethany Project, Zibakwe Trust, St Mary’s Children Village, and Consolidated Africa Services.

As the August 30 deadline looms, affected organizations face the daunting task of meeting the comprehensive requirements laid out by the government. Failure to comply could see the deregistration and subsequent shutdown of essential services provided by these NGOs, impacting countless beneficiaries across Zimbabwe.

For further information, concerned parties are advised to contact the Registrar’s office for PVOs at the Compensation Building, corner Central and Simon Muzenda Street, or visit provincial and district Social Welfare offices around the country.

The unfolding situation places the future of numerous NGOs in jeopardy, raising urgent questions about the balance between regulatory oversight and the operational freedom necessary for these organizations to effectively serve the public.

This development continues to unfold, with many watching closely to see the impact of this significant government action on Zimbabwe’s civil society landscape.-ZIANA

