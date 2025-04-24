Terrible Vehicle, Elephant Collision In Kariba: One Dies, Five Injured …

By A Correspondent

A tragic road accident occurred on Wednesday evening along Kazungula Road, around 40 kilometres from Victoria Falls, when a vehicle collided with an elephant, resulting in one fatality and five injuries.

The crash involved a Toyota Isis that struck a young female elephant.

According to reports, the vehicle was traveling toward Victoria Falls and tried to overtake another car that had stopped and activated its hazard lights. Unbeknown to the driver, the other vehicle had halted to avoid the elephant standing on the road.

As the Toyota attempted to pass, it hit the elephant, which then landed on the car’s roof. The collision was so powerful that the vehicle was thrown about 100 metres off the road into nearby bushland, with the elephant still on top of it. All six occupants were trapped inside the wrecked car.

Sadly, the front passenger died at the scene. The remaining five passengers suffered various injuries and were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Authorities had to put down the injured elephant to safely extract the deceased from the vehicle.

