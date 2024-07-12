Kenya’s President Ruto Fires Entire Cabinet Amidst Unrest

Nairobi – In an unprecedented political upheaval, Kenya’s embattled President William Ruto has dismissed all his ministers and the attorney-general with immediate effect. This dramatic move follows recent deadly protests that forced the withdrawal of an unpopular tax bill.

President Ruto announced that the decision came after “reflection, listening to Kenyans, and a holistic appraisal of my cabinet.” He emphasized his intention to consult widely to establish a broad-based government. However, the dissolution does not affect the deputy president, who cannot be legally dismissed, nor the prime cabinet secretary, who also serves as the foreign affairs minister. The president did not specify when a new government will be named.

“In the meantime, I will consult across different sectors and political formations and with other Kenyans, both in public and private,” Ruto stated. The sweeping decision is highly unusual, particularly given that Ruto has been in office for less than two years. The last time an entire cabinet was dissolved was in 2005, when then-President Mwai Kibaki did so after losing a referendum on a new constitution.

The president has faced mounting pressure from Kenyans, who have persisted with anti-government protests demanding greater accountability, even after he agreed to withdraw the controversial tax hikes. Some protesters have called for Ruto to resign. In response to public discontent, last week, Ruto announced several austerity measures across various government agencies and ordered a freeze on proposed pay rises for cabinet members and parliamentarians.

The recent protests have highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s economic policies, particularly the proposed tax increases, which many Kenyans saw as exacerbating their financial hardships. The unrest turned deadly, intensifying the call for government action.

As President Ruto embarks on consultations to rebuild his government, the country watches closely, anticipating further developments. The political landscape remains tense, with many citizens hoping for a more inclusive and responsive administration.

Further updates will follow as the situation evolves and President Ruto begins the process of forming a new cabinet.

