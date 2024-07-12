SADC Chairmanship And The End Of Mnangagwa

THE GODS MUST BE CRAZY…..

Dr Raymond Chamba | The political tragi-comic proportions of some of our situations in Zimbabwe deserves a third eye examination. By nothing more than rotation we find ourselves assuming the SADC Chairmanship but don’t tell it to those candidates for Ngomahuru who have taken to the highest mountain proclaiming themselves Munhumutapa. Perhaps in the baby making Olympics but certainly not by the baptismal of a most corrupt order ever since Albion send a mission to these lands between the great Zambezi and Limpopo rivers.

The colonial project once seen as headed for a disastrous end had its master planners create moles within the revolutionary movement. Some were even put into prison for good measure and cover for a great legend. Some were send up north to infiltrate the great movement and found themselves by structured marital design assuming positions of power and influence. It’s indeed an inside joke when you hear them froth at the mouth “Pasi ne Mhandu”. It’s humorous but not funny because at the conclusion of the colonial project they are the clear enemies and everywhere you see them imagine and cultivate legendary revolutionary credentials….

Never in the history of pimping and prostitution has someone completely surrounded themselves by their concubines and call that gender mainstreaming in politics. Never in the modern institution of an independent Republic has anyone actually esconsed themselves with their children, family and cattle herding buddies from a narrow ethnic enclave and called it a national government.The god’s must be crazy to have the pestilence of such iniquities flourish and find expression as chereographed good leadership.

The gods must be crazy to have the bambling, halt speaking, ill mannered, murderous, incorigibly thieving “dzororos and mbororos” among us to have the chutzpah to try create a legacy out of this tragedy. Every joke has an ending and every damnation surely runs it’s course and so we expect divine justice to provide a most inglorious end to this circus for the sake of creating an eternal lesson in the folly of stealing and stalling divine destiny-the great peace and prosperity of Dzimbahwe long deferred.

It’s enough to endure the uninvited and unfortunate dalliances of a political and economic rapist. But “this one” forgets the misfortune of the situation and pines for the second and third round to ravish a nation long disadvantaged. Hamunzwewo tsitsi here kuruzhinji rwatambura (have you got any thought nor mercy for a nation driven into mass destitution and despondency). The gods must be crazy to imagine that this devil’s spawn is the best we can do for a great people and nation.

The most dangerous leadership is one that is totally indifferent to the mass indignation of its citizens. Commanding elements of administration have shown an unfortunate lust to take from the people and an unquenchable thirst to rub it in the face of the very same people they steal from. Surely they must be some natural justice to put this charade to bed once and for all. Fortunately the gods and spirits of this realm of Dzimbahwe are not crazy and neither are they resting. The “deep damnation of the taking off” of the wicked amongst us is not only quite upon us but the lessons of their demise shall be forever instructive.

This drum of criminal indifference, gross personal ego tripping and indeed murderous appetite is having its last sonorous notes playing out. Very soon a deep dirge and cloud of regret shall envelope the perpetrators. Chisingapere chinoshura. The Almighty GOD and our ancestors are not crazy. Muchamhanya Paguta. Zinwamhanga Mira…….

Dzimbahwe

Dr Raymond Chamba

