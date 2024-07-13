Chimombe Streets Lights: Harare Officials In Court

Four Harare Officials in Court for Corruption Charges*

By A Correspondent | Harare, Zimbabwe – July 12, 2024 | The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has announced that four senior officials from the City of Harare are facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers. The officials, Never Murerwa (62), Jabulani Mukomazi (44), Denford Zhungu (69), and Tawanda Mutenhabundo (29), hold positions as Manager Supply Chain, Principal Buyer, Principal Accountant, and Engineering Technician, respectively.

On March 15, 2024, the City of Harare issued an invitation to tender for the rehabilitation of street lighting across the city. Among the companies that responded was Juluka Ennd Joint Venture (Pvt) Ltd. However, the joint venture was disqualified after failing to meet the tender requirements. Despite this, the accused officials are alleged to have improperly awarded the tender to Juluka Ennd Joint Venture, ignoring their disqualification.

Investigations revealed that the decision was influenced by the accused officials’ personal connections with individuals in the company, which had previously failed to deliver on a tender awarded for a biogas digester in 2019. The company’s history of failing to execute contracts properly made it an unsuitable choice for the street lighting project.

The accused officials have been implicated in the unlawful preparation and signing of a contract with Juluka Ennd Joint Venture, valued at USD 294,328, which included an advance payment. The officials were remanded to July 15 for further bail hearings.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe emphasized its commitment to combating corruption and upholding the integrity of public office.

