Several Cars Burnt To Ashes At Southerton Police

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Report- More than 10 cars have been burnt to ashes at ZRP Southerton Police Station complex.

Southerton police houses two police units, the Duty Uniform and the CID Vehicle Theft Squad.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident on Friday afternoon, saying that the fire originated from an electricity pylon close to the property and quickly spread throughout the yard.

In the process, a total of 12 vehicles parked within the police station complex were severely damaged and burned.

The ZRP has not yet disclosed the potential cause of the fire and no injuries to police officers or other personnel have been reported so far.

Reads the statement:

The ZRP confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a fire incident which occurred this afternoon at the ZRP Southerton Police Station complex which houses the Duty Uniform Branch (DUB) and CID Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS). The fire emanated from an electricity pylon and spread through the yard. In the process, 12 vehicles were burnt.

A statement issued earlier on Friday by the City of Harare reads:

Initial reports about the inferno at Southerton Police Station are that it started as a grass fire and then engulfed vehicles parked in the Vehicle Theft Squad yard damaging seven Trucks, one bus and four light motor vehicles. Our fire brigade managed to contain the fire and used approximately 21000 litres of water. The City firefighters once again did a splendid job to contain a fire which was threatening to escalate.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...