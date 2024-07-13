Zanu PF In Plot To Lockdown County?

By A Correspondent

A member of Zanu PF’s Varakashi Team has suggested that a lockdown may be necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19.

However, political observer Masiza Weladowns has expressed concerns that the motivation behind this suggestion may be political.

Weladowns stated that the move could be an attempt to divert attention from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appointment as SADC Chairperson and to prevent looming protests.

Weladowns also expressed skepticism about the timing of the suggestion.

It is important to note that the WHO has been leading global efforts to combat COVID-19, and any lockdown measures would need to be based on scientific evidence and expertise.

The situation is being monitored, and any further developments will be reported.”

