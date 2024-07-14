President Hichilema Saddened Over Trump Attempted Assassination

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Lusaka, Zambia – In a heartfelt statement today, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his profound sadness regarding the recent attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The incident has shocked the international community, drawing widespread condemnation and calls for unity against acts of violence.

“We in Zambia are sad about the attempted assassination of former President Trump,” President Hichilema announced, underscoring the deep concern felt by the Zambian people.

President Hichilema took a firm stance against the perpetrators, emphasizing that “extremism, anarchy, criminality, and lawlessness have no place in any part of our world.” His statement reflects a broader sentiment shared by global leaders who are calling for stronger measures to prevent such violent acts.

“The rest of us in the world join the USA to condemn and learn lessons from this criminal act,” he continued, highlighting the importance of international solidarity in the face of terrorism and political violence.

Concluding his message, President Hichilema extended his wishes for Trump’s swift recovery, stating, “We wish former President Trump a quick and full recovery.”

The statement from President Hichilema has resonated with many, as it not only condemns the act but also calls for a collective effort to uphold peace and security worldwide. The attempted assassination of a prominent political figure like Trump has reignited discussions about the necessity of protecting leaders and maintaining political stability.

As the situation unfolds, Zambia stands with the United States, echoing the global community’s denouncement of this act of violence and calling for justice and healing.

**Hakainde Hichilema**

President

Republic of Zambia

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...