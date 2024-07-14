Silent Killer Arrested Over US$250 Fraud

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter – Zim Dancehall and rapper Silent Killer has reportedly been arrested for defrauding a music promoter of US$250.

Reports say the musician failed to perform at a Chitungwiza gig after receiving a half down payment of US$250.

He is said to have been arrested yesterday and detained at Matapi Police Station in Mbare.

Efforts by ZimEye to get a comment from Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza were fruitless, as his mobile phone could not be reached.

The controversial musician recently fell out with his manager Elder Shambare, who accused him of drug abuse.

Shambare also claimed that the artist was unprofessional, displayed a disregard for business matters, lacked seriousness in both his professional and personal life, and was jeopardizing his music career due to substance abuse.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...