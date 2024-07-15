Cephas Mashakada’s Widow Dies

By Showbiz Reporter- The widow of the late music legend Cephas Mashakada, Eunice Mashakada, has died.

Eunice died of kidney failure at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in the early hours of Monday at the age of 63.

Family spokesperson Faith Taruvinga confirmed the sad incident.

“We have lost Gogo Mashakada who was a family pillar and provider,” she said.

“In my capacity as her grandchild, I have lost a friend who was always there for me. She was a fighter who battled this illness for some time, although we wished that she would make it.”

Eunice died while striving to revive her late husband’s music.

She is survived by one child and four grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered along Mabika Way near Ziko Shopping Centre in Seke.

She will be buried at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza on Wednesday.

Her late husband, Cephas, died of diabetes on August 23, 2011.

