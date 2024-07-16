Another Military General Dies After Short Illness

Harare, Zimbabwe – Retired Brigadier-General Michael Chaminuka has passed away at the age of 62, after a short illness. This tragic event marks yet another addition to the growing list of serving and retired army seniors who have died suddenly since the November 2017 coup.

General Michael Chaminuka

Brigadier-General Chaminuka, a respected war veteran and peacemaker, died at Trauma Centre in Harare at around 7pm on Saturday, as confirmed by his daughter, Dr. Michelle Chaminuka. The Chaminuka family, deeply saddened by the loss, has described him as a “humble and quiet peacemaker” who dedicated his life to serving his country.

Brig-Gen Chaminuka is survived by his wife, Dr. Lillian Chaminuka, and their five children, comprising two sons and three daughters. The family is currently mourning at their residence, located at number 353 Valyonga Close in Glen Lorne, Harare. Details regarding his burial will be announced in due course.

The sudden demise of Brig-Gen Chaminuka continues a troubling trend of unexpected deaths among Zimbabwe’s military leaders, both serving and retired, since the political upheaval of November 2017. His passing underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the nation’s military community during this period of political transition and uncertainty.

The nation mourns the loss of a dedicated soldier and a peace-loving individual. As the family and the community await further details on the burial arrangements, the legacy of Brig-Gen Chaminuka as a committed and peaceful servant of Zimbabwe remains in the hearts of many.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

