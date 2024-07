Chimombe, Mike Mpofu Denied Bail

Business partners Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe denied bail by Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, who says duo “might reoffend or flee to other countries.”

Release could also cause public protests. “There’re are no bail conditions that alleviate these fears. Bail is denied.”

