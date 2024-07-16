LEAKED: Zim Rugby Union Misused $50,000 Meant for Players, Memo Alleges

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – July 16, 2024

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | In a shocking memorandum addressed to several high-ranking officials, including the Honourable Minister of Sport, Arts, and Recreation, Emily Jesaya, and Excellency First Lady Dr. Auxilia Mnangagwa, serious allegations of financial mismanagement and player neglect within the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) have come to light. The letter, authored by Mr. Gerald Maguranyanga, a concerned parent and former ZRU board member, outlines a series of disturbing incidents and calls for urgent investigation and reform.

Key Allegations:

Misuse of Funds: Mr. Maguranyanga claims that $50,000, which he personally sourced for the 7s Rugby national players, was never received by the players. This matter, he asserts, was investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), but the file was allegedly interfered with. Unpaid Bills and Player Neglect: The memorandum highlights a disturbing incident in Mauritius where national player TJ Maguranyanga was left stranded with an unpaid hotel bill and expired flight ticket after falling ill. His father had to rush to Mauritius to support him, only to find the ZRU had not settled his son’s expenses, causing severe inconvenience and distress. Inadequate Player Compensation: National players are reportedly being paid a mere USD 10 per day, an amount Mr. Maguranyanga describes as “peanuts” for their efforts and sacrifices. He emphasizes the need for adequate financial support and insurance for players representing Zimbabwe on the international stage. Lack of Oversight and Accountability: The ZRU is accused of operating without proper financial oversight, delaying the presentation of audited financials, and conducting elections under questionable circumstances. The memorandum calls for a thorough investigation into the ZRU’s elective AGM held on May 25, 2024.

Recommendations:

Mr. Maguranyanga provides several recommendations to address these issues, including:

Direct payment of allowances to players’ bank accounts to prevent misuse.

Ensuring national squads travel with comprehensive medical insurance and a local doctor.

Establishing a Medical Committee within the ZRU.

Instituting a Commission of Enquiry into the state of rugby in Zimbabwe.

Enforcing proper management of the 7s squad and ensuring a ZRU board member accompanies the national team to monitor and report on events.

Conclusion:

The memorandum underscores the dire state of rugby administration in Zimbabwe, calling for immediate intervention by the Honourable Minister and other stakeholders to rectify the situation. Mr. Maguranyanga’s detailed account of the mismanagement and neglect faced by national players raises serious concerns about the future of the sport in the country.

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union and the Sports and Recreation Commission are yet to respond to these allegations. The public and rugby community await their statements and hope for swift action to address these critical issues.

For more updates on this developing story, stay tuned.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...