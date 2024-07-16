More Jail Time For Jameson Timba, 77 Others

By A Correspondent| The High Court judge has reserved judgment on the bail appeal case of Senator Jameson Timba and the Avondale 78 today. Justice Mutevedzi announced that the judgment will be ready before Thursday, 18 July.

The Avondale 78 activists, including opposition leader Jameson Timba, were arrested on 16 June 2024 after gathering at Timba’s house to commemorate the International Day of the African Child.

They have spent 30 days in pretrial detention, a period perceived by many as a deliberate attempt by the Zimbabwean courts to persecute before prosecution. This has led to widespread calls for their release and solidarity, urging Zimbabweans to join the global demand for their freedom as they appear before the courts.

The activists’ 30-day pretrial detention has raised concerns about the fairness of the legal process and the treatment of individuals involved in activism and opposition movements.

