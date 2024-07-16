Wicknell Chivayo Business Partners Denied Bail

By Court Correspondent | Harare, Zimbabwe — In a high-stakes courtroom drama, prominent business partners Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, associated with the controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, have been denied bail. Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa delivered the ruling, emphasizing the gravity of their alleged offenses and the risk of flight.

Magistrate Gofa’s decision came after thorough consideration of submissions from both the defense and the prosecution. She underscored the seriousness of the charges faced by Chimombe and Mpofu, indicating that the state, through the Investigating Officer, had presented binding documents against the accused.

“From an analysis of all counsels’ submissions, this court finds that both applicants are facing a serious offense,” Magistrate Gofa stated. She pointed out that the applicants’ responses were insufficient, merely denying the allegations without offering substantial defense.

“For the avoidance of doubt, applicants were not coming from home; they were in the custody of ZACC officers, and the ZACC officials complied with the law,” Gofa explained, reinforcing the legality of the arrest and detention procedures.

The Magistrate expressed concerns that granting bail could jeopardize the judicial process. “The State has managed to proffer compelling reasons for the accused to be denied bail,” she said. “Court hereby secures the needs of justice; the applicants might reoffend, cause people to demonstrate, and they might flee to other countries. There are no bail conditions that alleviate these fears. Bail is hereby denied.”

The ruling has significant implications for Chimombe and Mpofu, who will remain in custody until their next court appearance. They are scheduled to be indicted to the High Court for trial on August 7.

Outside the courthouse, their lawyer, Ashiel Mugiya, addressed the media, indicating that they plan to appeal the decision. “We have instructions to appeal at the High Court,” Mugiya stated, signaling the defense’s resolve to challenge the bail denial.

This case continues to attract considerable attention, given the high profile of the accused and their connection to Wicknell Chivayo, a figure often embroiled in controversy. The upcoming trial promises to be a pivotal event in Zimbabwe’s judicial landscape.

