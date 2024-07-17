Condemnation Of Recent Plebiscite in Rwanda

16 July 2024

It is with profound concern that I address the recent presidential election in Rwanda. The reported results, showing a 99.99% victory for the incumbent, are deeply troubling and suggest a fundamental undermining of democratic principles.

Such an outcome is highly improbable in a genuine democratic election, where competition, transparency, and the free expression of the people’s will are paramount. This overwhelming majority raises significant questions about the integrity of the electoral process, including potential voter intimidation, suppression of opposition, and manipulation of the vote count.

True democracy thrives on the diversity of opinions and the ability of citizens to choose their leaders freely and fairly. The recent election in Rwanda fails to meet these essential criteria. I call upon the Rwandan government to uphold its commitment to democratic values and to ensure that future elections are conducted with full transparency and fairness.

I also urge the international community, including organizations such as the United Nations and the African Union, to take immediate action in investigating these electoral irregularities. It is imperative that those responsible for undermining democracy are held accountable and that measures are put in place to support a genuine democratic process in Rwanda.

I stand in solidarity with the people of Rwanda who are striving for a true democracy. Their voices deserve to be heard, their rights respected, and their votes counted fairly. The pursuit of justice and democratic integrity must remain our highest priority.

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira

LEAD PRESIDENT

