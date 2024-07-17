End Discrimination Against Women in Politics, MP Declares

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Mutsa Murombedzi, the Citizens Proportional Representation MP for Mashonaland West, has called for an immediate end to discrimination against women in politics.

In a statement on Tuesday, MP Murombedzi emphasized the need to address systemic barriers that contribute to gender inequalities hindering women’s leadership.

“Before today’s House sitting, we had a HeForShe dialogue.

The historically violent nature of our politics necessitates comprehensive electoral reforms to enhance women’s participation in elections in Zimbabwe.

By creating a safer and more equitable political environment, Zimbabwe can move toward a more inclusive and representative democracy.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...