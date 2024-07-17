End Discrimination Against Women in Politics, MP Declares
17 July 2024
By A Correspondent
Mutsa Murombedzi, the Citizens Proportional Representation MP for Mashonaland West, has called for an immediate end to discrimination against women in politics.
In a statement on Tuesday, MP Murombedzi emphasized the need to address systemic barriers that contribute to gender inequalities hindering women’s leadership.
“Before today’s House sitting, we had a HeForShe dialogue.
The historically violent nature of our politics necessitates comprehensive electoral reforms to enhance women’s participation in elections in Zimbabwe.
By creating a safer and more equitable political environment, Zimbabwe can move toward a more inclusive and representative democracy.”