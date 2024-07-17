Gokwe Cop Stabbed To Death Over A Prostitute

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- A Gokwe-based Police officer was stabbed to death at Puzzar Dollar Night Club in Gokwe last Friday.

The cop, Douglas Ngwenya (41), was stabbed in the back and on the buttocks while trying to stop two patrons from fighting over a sex worker.

This comes barely a week after an unidentified patron died after he was stabbed outside the same club for stabbing a sex worker he had an altercation with.

Ngwenya was declared dead upon arrival at Gokwe South District Hospital.

An eyewitness, Michael Chiduku said the the assailant one Emmanuel Nyaku stabbed Ngwenya with a knife on the back and buttocks and he was pronounced dead upon admission at Gokwe South District Hospital.

-Masvingo Mirror

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...