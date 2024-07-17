Video of Chinese Miner Abusing Zimbabwean Employee

Spread the love

Video of Chinese Businessman’s Abuse of Zimbabwean Employee Sparks Outrage.

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A shocking video has surfaced online, capturing a Chinese businessman punishing a Zimbabwean employee in a brutal and inhumane manner. The disturbing footage has led to widespread calls for a thorough review of labor practices and stronger protections for workers. (video)

The video shows a male Zimbabwean employee being forcibly attached to an earth-moving machine. In full view of other workers, the machine lifts the man’s body, hanging him by the hand from the heavy equipment. The unnamed employee’s suffering and humiliation have sparked outrage and condemnation.

At the end of the clip, a conversation is overheard between a woman and an unidentified man, discussing the reasons behind this appalling act.

“But do you allow this?” the woman asks.

“I do not allow it but he is refusing. I am telling him…” the man replies, seemingly attempting to justify the punishment.

“But you need to check what the law says. When a person has committed thefts, they must just be taken to court,” the woman insists, emphasizing that the legal system should handle such matters. Another man is heard reinforcing that only the police have the authority to deal with these situations.

The release of this video has ignited a firestorm of reactions from human rights organizations, labor unions, and the general public. There is a growing demand for immediate intervention by authorities to ensure justice for the victim and prevent future abuses.

Zimbabwean government officials have been urged to take swift action against the businessman and implement stricter regulations to protect workers from such cruel treatment. This incident has highlighted the urgent need for a robust system to guarantee the rights and dignity of all employees.

As investigations continue, there is a consensus that this incident should serve as a catalyst for stronger enforcement of labor laws and increased oversight of foreign-owned businesses operating in Zimbabwe. The video underscores the need for comprehensive reforms to safeguard the welfare and rights of Zimbabwean workers.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...