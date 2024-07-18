Chinese Miner ‘arrested’ For Torturing Workers

By Crime and Courts Reporter- A Chinese miner has been arrested for allegedly torturing two workers at Makanga Mine in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province.

The incident, which was captured in a video that went viral on social media, has sparked widespread outrage.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed they have identified both the suspects and the victims in the video.

This development follows coverage by ZimEye highlighting the abuse of Zimbabwean workers by Chinese nationals.

The video footage shows the Chinese miner tying up the two workers and suspending them in the air using a frontend loader.

He is then seen whipping the workers, accusing them of stealing an unspecified amount of diesel from the mine.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ZRP said a thorough investigation is underway to determine the full details of the incident.

“Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media platforms depicting two handcuffed complainants being lifted by a frontend loader at the instigation of two suspects at Makanga Mine, Hereford Farm, Bindura,” the ZRP statement read. “The ZRP confirms that the suspects and complainants have been identified in connection with the incident which occurred on 13/07/24. Investigations are in progress.”

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF), which represents miners across the country, has strongly condemned the actions of Chinese nationals. The ZMF described the incident as “appalling, vile, inhumane, and savage” and has called for the immediate arrest of the Chinese manager.

