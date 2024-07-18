DeMbare To Use Orlando Stadium As Home Ground For CAF Games

Spread the love

Dynamos have selected a South African stadium to use as their home ground in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Glamour will take part in the inter-club competition this coming season after winning the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup.

With no approved stadiums in Zimbabwe to host the games, the Glamour Boys have been forced to look elsewhere for a home ground.

The Harare giants will use Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

They will begin their Confederation Cup campaign against ZESCO United of Zambia.

Dynamos executive chairman Moses Maunganidze confirmed to The Herald that they have settled for Orlando Stadium.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...