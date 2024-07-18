Health Crisis Rocks Mnangagwa’s Inner Circle As Top Officials Fall Ill

Spread the love

Political Reporter- President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inner circle, including his deputies, is grappling with a mounting health crisis.

The latest victim is former Education Minister Cain Mathema, who recently suffered a stroke.

Additionally, Vice President Kembo Mohadi recently struggled to complete a speech at an event held to donate laptops at Manama High School in Gwanda South.

Mohadi experienced a severe bout of coughing, forcing him to pause his speech and request water. Throughout the event, he appeared pale and tired.

Despite his appearance, the 74-year-old Vice President dismissed rumours about his deteriorating health, asserting that he is fit but feeling the effects of old age.

However, this incident follows a worrying pattern.

Last October, Mohadi collapsed during the Gutu West parliamentary by-election launch, leading to security personnel forcing journalists to delete videos of the incident.

Mohadi, who was campaigning for Zanu PF youth leader John Paradza, reportedly also collapsed at the University of Zimbabwe while delivering an Africa Day public lecture.

He struggled to stand and had to complete the lecture seated.

In a recent visit to check on Mathema’s recovery, Mohadi himself appeared frail.

Mathema, last seen in public two years ago, has been bedridden since then.

These health challenges are part of a broader pattern affecting Mnangagwa’s administration.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is also battling chronic health issues and frequently travels to China for routine medical check-ups.

The health crises among Mnangagwa’s top officials raise serious concerns about the stability and functionality of the current administration.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...