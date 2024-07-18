Kadewere Reveals High Earnings

France-based forward Tinotenda Kadewere has revealed how much he earns per year and also claimed that he is a multi-millionaire.

Speaking on The Ollah 7 podcast, Kadewere, 28, said his net worth has dropped from $12.5m to a current value of $8.5m following his switch to Nantes.

The Warriors international joined the Ligue 1 club on a permanent transfer this month following his departure at Lyon.

He made the switch to Nantes after spending the second half of the previous campaign on loan there.

“My net worth has dropped by a small margin following my move to Nantes,” said Kadewere, who has twenty-seven appearances for the Zimbabwe national team.

“When I was at Lyon, it was $12.5 million. Now I have moved to a smaller team, and with the Adidas deal, I’m at $8.5 million.

“I’m getting between $2-3 million per year.”

Breaking down the benefits of his endorsement deal with sportswear manufacturer Adidas, Kadewere added:

“Adidas gave me a contract in 2021 which will last until 2027.

“Terms of the contract include the number of games played per season, goals and assists made in a campaign, the team’s qualification to inter-club competitions and winning domestic cups.

“In the previous season I was helped a bit because I spent the first six months in Lyon, and the team qualified for the Europa. They will consider that I was part of the squad and played some games.

He continued: “Every month I get a certain amount of money from Adidas. I also have a card which allows me to get apparels for free at their shops.”

Kadewere has also played for Le Havre in French Ligue 2, Real Mallorca in La Liga and Djurgårdens IF in Sweden’s top-flight league.

He featured for Harare City in the Castle Lager Premiership before going to Europe in 2015 as a nineteen year old boy.

