Mbappé Speaks On Move Los Blancos

Kylian Mbappé: “My French teammates (Camavinga, Tchouameni) always told me come here. Vinicius also texted me A LOT.

Vinicius Junior is a great player, I am so happy to play with him. It’s an honor. We won’t have any problems adapting to each other.

Luka Modrić has the #10, I’m happy just to be close to him in the locker room, because #9 is close to the #10. The number doesn’t matter.

I used to watch all of Real Madrid’s games. I watched Cristiano Ronaldo and thought ‘I wanted to be like HIM!’.. nothing is impossible.

I’m a nobody in Madrid, and the fans still gave me so much love. It’s incredible.

I spoke to Pintus today on how I can be in top physical shape for next season.

Of course, I watched and analyzed Real Madrid’s matches last season so I can adapt. I want to adapt to the dressing room and to tactics. I don’t want to just score a goal and go home.

I learned Spanish because I knew I wanted to join Real Madrid. It helped me a lot.

Today is a day I’ll never forget. I knew it was going to special, but it surpassed my expectations.

Playing for Real Madrid is a different experience. It’s not just about winning trophies, it’s what the club transmits.

I’m not in the Real Madrid WhatsApp group yet (laughs).

I was so excited that I only slept 1.5 hours.”

