Mnangagwa Kicks-Out Two Chinese Miners

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The government has deported two Chinese nationals who tortured two mine workers at Makanga Mine in Bindura.

The deportation of the two Chinese nationals follows a video that circulated on social media showing the worker tied up and hanging from a loader bucket.

ZimEye had also written extensively about the abuse of workers by Chinese nationals, including these two who have been deported.

Posting on his X handle, Information Secretary Nick Mangwana said:

“The two foreign nationals involved in this abuse depicted on a video that went viral were deported today (Wednesday).”

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) Wednesday had said they were incensed by the savage attack on the mine worker.

In a statement, ZMF said the barbaric act was a blatant violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which guarantees the right to personal security and freedom from torture or cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment.

“We will not stand idly while our members are subjected to such egregious abuse. ZMF vehemently condemns this despicable act and demands an immediate arrest and prosecution of the responsible persons, thorough investigation into the mine’s labour practices and swift action against any violations, and adequate support and compensation for the victim,” reads part of the statement.

“We will not tolerate such blatant disregard for human rights and the rule of law. ZMF stands in solidarity with the victim and will fight tirelessly to ensure justice is served.”

