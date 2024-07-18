Tsvangirai Exposes Gross Government Incompetence

By Tinashe Sambiri

Norton MP Richard Tsvangirai has highlighted the incompetence of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration regarding the Morton Jeffrey Water Treatment Plant.

The central government owes the plant millions of dollars, resulting in underutilization of this vital resource.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tsvangirai said, “I visited the Morton Jeffrey water treatment plant with the Parliamentary portfolio committee on local government to understand the challenges faced by management and to appreciate the hard work of the staff in ensuring the city has access to clean water.”

He emphasized that the Ministry of Defence owes substantial funds to Morton Jeffrey, which prevents the plant from operating at full capacity.

“If the city receives the funds it is owed, it will significantly improve water provision,” Tsvangirai concluded.

